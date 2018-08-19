Transportation plan comments released

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Park officials have announced that, in a reversal of an earlier decision, public comments about Acadia’s draft transportation plan have been released and are available online.

There was a 60-day period for public comments this spring.

A statement from the park on Wednesday said a summary report of “substantive comments received from the public” on various aspects of the plan may be viewed at go.nps.gov/AcadiaPlan.

In addition, a 794-page report of all public comments, “with personally identifying information redacted,” is available on that website.

Park officials said they are working to finalize the transportation plan and expect to release it this winter.