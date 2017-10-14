Transfer station plans approved

BAR HARBOR — Plans for the town’s new transfer station and a temporary site for use during its construction were unanimously approved by the Town Council last week. Voters approved a $2.7 million dollar bond issue for the project at the June 2017 town meeting.

Public Works Director Chip Reeves said he hopes to entertain bids for the project this week. A temporary solid waste collection site, where the highway garage on Ledgelawn Avenue used to be, is expected be ready in November while the old facility is demolished and the new facility is built.

Environmental permits for the temporary facility have not been finalized due to plan revisions, Reeves said, though he expects to have them in hand soon.

The new facility was designed to remedy problems with the existing drop off area. Some users currently back cars in to the drop-off area and others, impatient with the queue, walk up to the area.

“There’s all this crossing and pedestrian movement that is quite dangerous,” he said.

The new facility is designed as a drive-through for residents. According to the drawings, there will be two lanes for residents to drive into the building.

“They’ll pull up to the hopper, throw their bags in and drive straight out,” he said. “The only ones backing in will be commercial loads.”

But those commercial haulers will not be backing between residents, and there will striping on the roads to direct traffic.

Reeves also said that the new facility will have single-sort recycling, saying the town’s current method of separating recycling materials is expensive and labor intensive.

Councilor Gary Friedmann asked about energy efficiency in the new facility. Reeves said that they are looking at solar power, using LED lighting and motion-sensor light switches.