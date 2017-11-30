Transfer station bid accepted

BAR HARBOR — Ellsworth-based construction business E.L. Shea Inc. has been awarded the contract for the reconstruction of the transfer station with a low bid of $2 million.

There were two other bids received for the project, from Sargent Corporation in Stillwater and Apex Construction from Somersworth, N.H. Both companies submitted bids for about $2.44 million.

A bid of $23,888 was accepted from Harold MacQuinn Inc. of Ellsworth to renovate and prepare the temporary trash facility.

The town also completed the sale of a $3.07 million bond that included $2.6 million for the transfer station on Oct. 31.