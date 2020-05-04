Training part of service 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR–Members of the town’s planning board and board of appeals are being asked to watch training videos as part of their service.

Members of the board of selectmen voted unanimously at their meeting this week to have members of the two boards watch training videos from the Maine Municipal Association in the next 30 days. Several members of the boards are new to them, and selectmen have voiced concern about lack of protocol at meetings.

Once the current board members have participated in the online training, they are asked to report completion to the town clerk.