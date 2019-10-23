Training for adults about adverse childhood experiences

ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia and the Hancock County Drug Free Communities Initiative will sponsor “Adverse Childhood Experiences: Trauma Informed Care,” on Monday, Oct. 28 from 2-4:15 p.m. at the Ellsworth City Hall council chamber.

The free presentation and community discussion will be facilitated by Julie Redding of the Community Caring Collaborative. Redding will offer a deeper dive into Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES), exploring what individuals, schools, and organizations can do to mitigate the effects of trauma, build individual and community resilience, and decrease the social-emotional toll, health effects and financial impacts of trauma. Learn more about ACES at maineaces.org.

Interested community members who work or interact with youth, including parents, caregivers, teachers, coaches, coalition members and health care providers, are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Pre-registration is requested, as seating is limited and light refreshments will be provided. Visit the “What’s New!” page at healthyacadia.org to register, or contact Tara Young at 667-7171 or tara@healthyacadia.org.