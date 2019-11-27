Trailhead Thanksgiving

BAR HARBOR — The Trailhead Cafe is set to host its seventh annual “Got No Place to Go” Thanksgiving dinner Thursday.

The meal is free for anyone to attend, though Trailhead Cafe owners Matt and Angel Hochman recommend attendees RSVP in advance so they prepare enough food. Guests are welcome to bring a side dish or drink. Dinner will be served between 1 and 2 p.m.

This year the Hochmans also accepted financial donations for the dinner on an online fundraising page, which raised $960. Any unused funds, they said, would be donated to a food pantry.

The cafe is set to close after seven years in the space leased from the Criterion Theatre. Wednesday, Nov. 27, was set to be the last regular business day. The cafe will be open only for the dinner on Thursday.

“But don’t worry, GNPTG Thanksgiving 2020 will absolutely happen in a new venue!” Matt Hochman wrote on the fundraising page.

Contact 288-9592 or email trailheadcafe@gmail.com.