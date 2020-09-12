Town’s property value nearly $2.2B 

MOUNT DESERT — The state’s preliminary 2021 valuation of taxable property in Mount Desert, one of the most property-rich towns in the state, is $2.174 billion.

That is an increase of 0.13 percent over the 2020 state valuation.

“This valuation represents the full equalized value of all taxable property in the municipality as of April 1, 2019,” according to the Property Tax Division of Maine Revenue Services. “State valuation is a mass appraisal estimate of the 100 percent market value of all taxable property.”