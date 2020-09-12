Sunday - Sep 13, 2020

Town’s property value nearly $2.2B 

September 12, 2020 by on News

MOUNT DESERT — The state’s preliminary 2021 valuation of taxable property in Mount Desert, one of the most property-rich towns in the state, is $2.174 billion.  

That is an increase of 0.13 percent over the 2020 state valuation. 

“This valuation represents the full equalized value of all taxable property in the municipality as of April 1, 2019,” according to the Property Tax Division of Maine Revenue Services. “State valuation is a mass appraisal estimate of the 100 percent market value of all taxable property.” 

Dick Broom

Dick Broom

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]
Dick Broom

Latest posts by Dick Broom (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *