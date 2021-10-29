Towns look to make personnel sharing easy 

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The municipalities that make up the Acadia-area League of Towns have mutual aid agreements for sharing public safety personnel. So, when there is a serious fire or wreck in one town, for example, public safety personnel in neighboring towns automatically respond to calls for assistance.

There is no such agreement regarding other municipal employees, such as those in finance or code enforcement. But that might be a good idea, town managers and other municipal officials said at Tuesday’s meeting of the League of Towns board.

The issue arose most recently when Mount Desert agreed to “lease” its code enforcement officer (CEO) to Tremont for up to one day a month while Tremont continues to look for a new CEO. It took quite a bit of lawyering to get the agreement finalized.

Mount Desert Town Manager Durlin Lunt suggested that the area towns might consider adopting a blanket memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cover such situations in the future. Southwest Harbor Interim Town Manager Dana Reed agreed.

“It sure would be nice if we had an agreement in place, because it can take months to work out an agreement [for an individual situation] and get it signed by all the parties,” he said.

Tremont Town Manager Jesse Dunbar offered to draft a blanket MOU for the other town managers to review. Then the league could ask an attorney to finalize the wording for consideration by each town board.