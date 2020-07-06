Towns’ COVID-related costs, losses surveyed

AUGUSTA — The Maine Municipal Association (MMA) wants to know how much money towns and cities have spent and how much total revenue they anticipate losing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Steve Gove told the Acadia-area League of Towns board last week that the MMA is sending out a survey to municipal officials to collect that information.

“We want to demonstrate to the state the amount of expenditures that have resulted from COVID-related costs in your communities,” he said. “We also need projections on lost revenues that we can share with the federal government in trying to advocate for another round of direct aid to municipalities of all sizes.”

Gove said the Maine secretary of state’s office has made a commitment to reimburse cities and towns for Plexiglass shields, hand sanitizers and other personal protective equipment they will need for the July 14 election.