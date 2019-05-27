Town, union reach contract deal

MOUNT DESERT — Town officials and the 14 public works employees who are members of the Teamsters union have agreed on a new three-year contract that is retroactive to last July.

The employees, who are in the highway, sewer and refuse divisions, have ratified the contract, and the Board of Selectmen approved it Monday night. It calls for the employees to receive a $1 an hour raise in the first year of the contract, a 75-cent raise in the second year and a 50-cent raise in the third year.

“That comes out to an increase of about 11 percent over the three years,” said Town Manager Durlin Lunt. “I think it’s a good contract for both sides.”

The previous three-year contract expired June 30 of last year. Because it took the two sides nearly a year to negotiate a new deal, the raise that the employees are due in the first year of the contract will be retroactive to July 1. The second year of the contract goes into effect July 1 of this year.

That means the new three-year contract will expire in just over two years, on June 30, 2021.

Lunt said that, although the negotiating process went on for some time, it wasn’t rancorous.

“It just took a lot of bouncing it back and forth, and eventually the minds met,” he said.