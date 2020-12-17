Town to save $132K on road rebuild 

MOUNT DESERT — The town will pay $132,218 less than anticipated to complete the last 810 feet of the reconstruction of Route 198 this coming spring.

The Maine Department of Transportation, which has split the cost of the entire 2.2-mile project with the town, will save the same amount.

The first 1.1 miles of the project, from about a quarter of a mile north of the Parkman Mountain parking lot the Giant Slide trailhead, was completed in 2018 at a total cost of about $1 million.

The second half of the project, from the trailhead to Eagle Lake Road, was to have been completed last year, also at a cost of $1 million. But because of cost overruns, the project was halted near the intersection of Route 198 and the northern end of Butler Road.

At this year’s Town Meeting in August, voters authorized the town to spend up to $295,000 more as its share of the cost of completing the reconstruction. Public Works Director Tony Smith said that, following that vote, he began negotiating with R.F. Jordan & Sons Construction, the company that built the first two sections of the project, for construction of the remaining 810 feet.

The agreed-upon price is $232,025, with the town and the Maine DOT each paying half.

“That’s a very good price; I was surprised,” Smith told the Board of Selectmen on Monday. “Needless to say, all concerned parties were very pleased.”

Hedefine Engineering & Design will charge a total of $51,080 for contract administration and inspection services. With the addition of $42,460 to cover contingencies, the total project cost is $325,556. That is 45 percent less than the amount the town and the DOT had anticipated.

The road work is to be finished by Memorial Day.