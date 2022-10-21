COASTAL NEWS:

Town to hold public hearing on solar farms 

TREMONT — Residents can weigh in on proposed land use changes regarding commercial solar farms at a public hearing 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the Tremont Town Office meeting room. 

Tremont, like many other towns in Maine, has no standards in its ordinances for commercial solar arrays and the Planning Board expects to put proposed amendments before voters at the May town meeting. 

Any proposed changes would not apply to the installation of solar panels at residences and businesses. Solar farms constructed to sell electricity to consumers would have to comply. Such farms currently are allowed in the residential-business zone, which comprises most of the town. 

The Planning Board discussed the issue at several recent meetings and decided public input was needed before proceeding. One question the board would like answered is whether or not to prohibit solar farms. If a ban were enacted, it would not apply to municipal or school projects.  

