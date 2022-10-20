Town to get fiber optic network

BAR HARBOR — A nearly eight-year long plan to build a fiber optic network for town facilities will soon take shape.

On Oct. 18, the Town Council agreed to sign a lease agreement with Consolidated Communications (CCI), a business communications provider, to construct the $370,000 project. Steve Cornell, technology systems administrator, said the build is necessary to ensure data capabilities, including internet and phone services, to all 25 town sites.

As part of the town’s agreement to build the network, CCI has committed to a separate project that provides Fidium, high-speed internet, to residents and businesses. This will offer a competing broadband option for residents to use. In addition, CCI and the town will apply for grants to expand those services to underserved areas in town.

Currently, the town is operating under an expired lease agreement with Spectrum. Cornell said the historically free fiber optic network service is no longer an option, and at any moment Spectrum could pull the plug on the town’s access.

“So that’s been the driving force to ensure the town can maintain reliable communications” he said. “Everything we do runs on a fiber optic network. We’re just basically using it to function.”

Originally, the town wanted to own the network outright when discussions started in March of 2015. Project iterations of combining a private network with increased broadband access for residents faded away as feasibility constraints grew.

Once goals to provide only town facilities with a network were fleshed out, residents voted on a $750,000 bond to fund the buildout. But due to zero bids from contractors to build a privately owned network, leasing with CCI became the only option. Cornell negotiated the addition of Fidium and brought construction quotes well under the allotted budget.

Along with the initial costs, the town will incur a $2,850 monthly maintenance fee for all sites.

The next step for the project will be signing the contract. The build can begin after on-site visits have taken place.

“While this is not the option we had hoped for, it currently represents the best option we have. As costs go up, along with demand, any delay in executing this contract will just result in higher costs,” Cornell wrote in a memo attached to the Town Council agenda. “The commitment to bringing Fidium to Bar Harbor is huge and represents the first real broadband alternative residents will have.”