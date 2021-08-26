Town to form sign task force

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The most common question Select Board member Carolyn Ball gets asked by visitors to the town is, “Where’s the harbor?”

“As you go through town, you wouldn’t know we have any harbor,” she said during the Aug. 10 board meeting, explaining how the town needs to improve its signage to help visitors navigate better. “They could just walk to it if they knew where it was.”

Even though there is a public restroom on Village Green Way in the center of town, employees of Harbor House Community Service Center on Main Street get asked throughout the summer season where a public bathroom is, according to Ball.

“There’s certainly no sign that we have bathrooms,” she said to her fellow board members and Town Manager Dana Reed. Ball showed a photo of a sign on Main Street at the intersection of Village Green Way that bears symbols of several other features in the town, but no public restroom.

“We do have bathroom signs,” explained Scott Alley, who is the public works foreman for the town. “They’re mostly regulated for foot traffic.”

Ball brought the need for better way-finding signs before the board after hearing from a concerned citizen. Nick Madeira, chairman of the town’s Harbor Committee, told the board that a police officer in town told the Harbor Committee he could help patrol the dock parking lots, but there are no signs from which he can base any enforcement.

“You want Cranberry Island folks to park in Cranberry Island parking, but I’m not sure it says where that is,” said Ball. “We’ve got problems within the town.”

Former Town Manager Justin VanDongen had proposed putting more way-finding signs up throughout the town to alleviate traffic congestion, particularly on Main Street. Any efforts toward that were thwarted when the pandemic hit.

During the meeting on Aug. 10, Select Board Member Dan Norwood asked Reed if reviewing and addressing the lack of appropriate signage in town was a task for the Select Board, Planning Board or a private committee. Reed said that was up to the board to decide and recommended forming a task force of people who could work toward a goal and deadline.

“If they have a committee, I’d serve on it,” said Alley, who was part of previous efforts during VanDongen’s tenure.

Members of the board voted unanimously in favor of having Reed set up a template to create a signage committee.

“Sounds like you’ve got a lot to do,” said Norwood before making the motion.