Town to consider smoke-free zones

MOUNT DESERT — In making a pitch to have public spaces in Mount Desert declared off-limits to smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes, Mia Petrini, community health coordinator with Healthy Acadia, found the Board of Selectmen to be a receptive audience.

After little discussion, the board voted unanimously Monday night to consider such a policy.

Selectman Martha Dudman asked if it would have to be presented to voters at town meeting. Town Manager Durlin Lunt said that, while ordinances must be approved at town meeting, the selectmen can adopt policies such as the one being considered.

It would prohibit smoking, as well as the use of other tobacco products and e-cigarettes, in public areas such as the village greens in Northeast Harbor and Seal Harbor and Suminsby Park.

Lunt asked Petrini to provide a sample smoke-free-zone policy for the board to consider. Dudman agreed it would be helpful “to have something to look at and see if we want to use it or modify it.”

Petrini said the designation of public spaces as smoke-free zones “helps residents and visitors reduce exposure to second-hand smoke and reduce the burden of tobacco-related disease.”

Healthy Acadia, based in Ellsworth, works to improve the health of people and communities in Hancock and Washington counties.