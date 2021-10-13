Town seeks candidates for Comprehensive Plan Committee 

BAR HARBOR – Town officials are looking for residents to serve on a committee to help shape the new comprehensive plan.

The town is now accepting applications for the Comprehensive Planning Committee and looking for potential members who can help guide the future development and growth of Bar Harbor. A comprehensive plan is a guiding document for the town and reflects the needs, values and priorities of a community while putting safeguards in place to keep its history and natural resources. The plan covers land use, zoning, expansion of utilities, economic development, transportation housing and regional coordination.

The committee will consist of 15 members. It is expected that eight members will be residents that already serve on board and committees and the remaining seven will be residents-at-large.

The committee will meet about 15 times between December 2021 and February 2023.

Town officials say they will put a major emphasis on community engagement as part of the plan, including through presentations, hearings, social media workshops and surveys.

A consultant will work with the town to help create the plan. The police chief, harbor master, fire chief, code enforcement officer, and director of public works will also assist, and several boards and committees will be consulted.

The 15-member committee will advise staff and the consultant through the planning process.

Applications for the committee can be found on the town website. They should be returned to the town clerk by Nov. 3. The town’s Appointments Committee will contact candidates for interviews and make recommendations to the Town Council at its Nov. 16 meeting.

Meetings of the comprehensive planning committee will generally take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.