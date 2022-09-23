Town saves $42K on fire truck 

MOUNT DESERT — The Select Board Monday night authorized Fire Chief Mike Bender to buy a combination rescue/pumper truck from Ferrara Fire Apparatus to replace an older, less versatile truck.

Ferrara initially quoted Bender a price of $955,801. But last week, the company told him it would knock off about $42,000 if all the paperwork was signed by the end of this week.

Jake Wright, the town’s finance director, told the Islander on Tuesday that everything was on track to meet that deadline.

All the money for the new fire truck will come from the fire equipment reserve account.

Ferrara describes its MVP Rescue Pumper as having “the performance capabilities of a custom pumper while carrying an immense amount of rescue equipment.”

The fire department also will buy, from other companies, an access control system for $9,593 and office furniture for $5,899 as part of the Somesville fire station renovation project.