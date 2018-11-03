Town refuses to install filters

TREMONT — Selectmen voted unanimously not to pay for installation of two water filtration systems at a meeting Monday.

Two property owners on Flat Iron Road asked the town to test their well water, believing it to be contaminated by the closed landfill. State tests did not conclude the contamination had come from the closed landfill.

While the tests did show some levels of contamination, town officials opted not to finance any needed filtration systems at the homes.

Selectmen voted unanimously against installing the systems. The town has paid for installation and maintenance of water filtration systems in the last few years. Contamination of those wells could be attributed to the closed landfill.