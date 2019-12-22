Town recognized for engagement

BAR HARBOR — The town of Bar Harbor was honored at the International City Management Association conference in October by the National Research Center for demonstrating excellence in online community engagement.

For the past two years and a half years, a team consisting of Town Manager Cornell Knight, Nina St.Germain, Gary Friedmann and most recently Michele Gagnon and Steve Fuller has been working to frame public discussions and poll residents on topics related to government and community with the online polling platform Polco.