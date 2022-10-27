Town questions $884K Versant bill 

MOUNT DESERT — Versant Power may have overcharged the town as much as $396,440 for work associated with the Northeast Harbor Main Street improvement project, according to Public Works Director Tony Smith.

In January 2019, the town received from Emera Maine, Versant’s predecessor, a $488,377 estimate of “remaining construction cost.”

“Over the course of Versant’s work in Northeast Harbor associated with the Main Street improvement project, we requested cost updates from them on a number of occasions. We were not provided with any,” Smith said in a memo to Town Manager Durlin Lunt.

On Sept. 26, the town received an invoice from Versant for $884,817 with a due date of Oct. 22.

Smith said he has discussed the invoice with Haley Ward, the town’s engineering firm for the Main Street project, and that he and the firm’s engineers have no idea why there has been such a large cost increase.

“We did not change anything in Versant’s scope of services that would account for the cost increase,” Smith said in his memo to Lunt.

“I directed Haley Ward to inform Versant that I will not be authorizing any payments to them for any amount at this time. We need to be provided with written documentation that justifies the increase in costs or that confirms their original budget plus what we believe to be a reasonable cost overrun.”

Smith discussed the matter with the Select Board last week and said that Haley Ward still had not received an explanation of the invoice from Versant.

“When you’ve been involved with this as long as I have and you get an invoice that’s $350,000 to $400,000 more than they told you it might be, that will get your attention,” Smith said. “One hundred thousand more, maybe, in these circumstances. But on the invoice they sent us there’s no description, there’s absolutely nothing on it. This is a completely unacceptable invoice.

“If these costs are justified, we’ll probably have to pay it,” Smith said. “But what’s very frustrating is that on a number of occasions Haley Ward asked Versant for a cost update. I would have come to (the Select Board) long before this if I had seen some of these numbers in advance.”