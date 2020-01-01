Town plans addition to solar array for resident use

TREMONT — Details are still being worked out, but soon residents here will be able to purchase shares for their home or business in a proposed community solar farm located next to the one that currently powers municipal facilities.

Phase One of the solar project was completed at the beginning of 2019 and included installation of about 500 solar panels on about a third of the 3-acre parcel that was once the town’s landfill.

“If it goes as well as it could, we’ll probably have more than the landfill can hold,” said Selectman Kevin Buck at the board’s Dec. 16 meeting. “Solar keeps getting cheaper. This is going to be twice the size of [the existing] array.”

Buck represents the Board of Selectmen on the Tremont Solar Task Force and also serves as the vice-chair of A Climate to Thrive. Both organizations are working toward promoting solar energy on Mount Desert Island.

At the meeting, all five members of the Board of Selectmen voted in favor of authorizing Town Manager Chris Saunders to sign a non-binding letter of intent with Sundog Solar of Searsport to proceed with the development of Phase Two, adding to the existing 153 kW solar facility at the former landfill.

“This was part of the original plan,” Buck said in a phone conversation with the Islander last week. “Sundog was really great to work with. That was all designed to make maximum use of that site.”

The landfill was capped in 1996 and is the first to house a solar array on Mount Desert Island and within the Emera Maine territory, according to A Climate to Thrive.

If there is enough interest from the public to invest in the proposed solar farm, not only will the town use the remaining property on the landfill but also the roofs of the town’s public works building and the salt/sand shed, the letter of intent states.

“I would like to see it go to Tremont residents first,” said Select Board Chair Jamie Thurlow about shares to the solar farm before the board voted.

“We’re going to try to push Tremont residents to use the Tremont site,” said Buck, “if they’re not going to do it on their own property.”

He estimates at least 40 homes or businesses could be powered by the second phase of the solar array.

“It could be more than that if we expand to the two roofs,” he added. “I think it’s going to be an incredible deal for people to sign up.”

At the beginning of 2019, eight buildings owned by the town, including the school, town office and harbormaster’s building, began being powered by the solar array constructed on the closed landfill located next to the town office.

During the first six years of the first phase of the project the array will be owned and maintained by Sundog Solar and investors through that company, which sells the power it produces to the town. In the seventh year, the array will become the property of the town and maintenance costs will then be the town’s responsibility.

Because the infrastructure is already in place from that first phase for town’s solar array, the second phase will not require a lot of the initial set up costs the first did.

“We can offer people a really good rate, without up front costs with the model we are looking at,” Buck told the Islander. “It’s one of those shovel-ready projects.”