Town office open

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Window service resumed at the town office last week as a first step in opening the municipal building to the public.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday,Thursday and Friday. Although the office is closed for regular business on Wednesdays, it is open for window service from 9-10 a.m. for Code Enforcement Officer business or by appointment.

Visitors to the window and users of the town docks are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask. Town facilities, such as the restrooms, Charlotte Rhoades Park a