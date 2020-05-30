Saturday - May 30, 2020

Town office open

May 30, 2020

SOUTHWEST HARBORWindow service resumed at the town office last week as a first step in opening the municipal building to the public. 

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday,Thursday and Friday. Although the office is closed for regular business on Wednesdays, it is open for window service from 9-10 a.m. for Code Enforcement Officer business or by appointment.  

Visitors to the window and users of the town docks are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask. Town facilities, such as the restrooms, Charlotte Rhoades Park a

