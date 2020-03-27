Friday - Mar 27, 2020
Town office closed, meetings cancelled 

March 27, 2020 on News

TRENTON — The municipal offices here are closed to the public until further notice because of the coronavirus threat, and meetings of the Board of Selectmen and all other town boards and committees have been cancelled until the threat has passed. 

The selectmen made that decision Tuesday night in a meeting that two of the five board members participated in by telephone. 

The selectmen voted to give Administrative Assistant and Town Clerk Carol Walsh the authority to allow public access to the municipal building only on an as-needed, individual basis.” But the town office will continue to be staffed, and many services are available online or by telephone. 

