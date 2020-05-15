Town meeting, taxes still on hold 

TREMONT– Selectmen opted not to set a date for the Town Meeting and agreed to hold off on committing taxes at their May 4 meeting via Zoom.

In the meeting, Town Manager Chris Saunders told members of the Board of Selectman that he thought the town should commit taxes in July, as usual.

“It’s how our flow works and I think we’re setting ourselves up for a big mistake down the road if we don’t commit taxes then,” he said.

Selectman Kevin Buck said he had talked with school district superintendent Marc Gousse and was hesitant to move forward with too many unknowns still lingering.

“It’s a lot worse for them than it’s going to be for the town,” Buck told the board and Saunders. “I would really hate to try to duplicate the last budget, especially for the school system… I’d like to hold off as long as we can to see if we can keep things as normal as possible.”

Other members of the board agreed and decided to continue the conversation at their next meeting on May 18.