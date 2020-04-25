Town meeting, candidates 

BAR HARBOR — The Town Meeting is now set for June 30, with the secret ballot election to be concurrent with state primary elections July 14.

The dates are set as part of an updated emergency ordinance for town operations during the COVID-19 emergency, which was approved by the Town Council Tuesday.

The terms of current councilors Stephen Coston, Erin Cough and Jill Goldthwait expire this year. All three have taken out nomination papers to run for reelection. Christopher Strout, Kevin DesVeaux and Valerie Peacock are also running for council.

Dwayne Bolt and Robin Sue Tapley, the two current members of the Superintending School Committee whose terms expire this year, have both taken out papers to run for reelection. No one has yet taken out papers for the one Bar Harbor seat on the Mount Desert Island High School trustees up for election this year.

The deadline for filing completed nomination papers with the town clerk has been extended to May 14. Requests for nomination papers may be submitted by email to [email protected] and papers will be mailed. Contact 288-4098 for more information.