Town manager interviews scheduled

TREMONT — Selectmen, after reviewing the resumes of candidates for the position of town manager Monday, narrowed the field from 28 to six.

Those six candidates are to be interviewed on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28, according to Town Manager Dana Reed.

Reed in August announced his decision to retire as of Dec. 1. In response, selectmen, after considering proposals from several personnel firms, hired the Maine Municipal Association for $4,900 to conduct the search for Reed’s replacement.

Of the 28 applicants, about half were from Maine, Reed said. The names of the applicants, including the six chosen for in-person interviews, are not being made public, he added.

The chairman of the Board of Selectmen, Kevin Buck, said he is “really impressed” with the quality of the applicants.

“There were some very experienced people in there,” he said.

Buck said selectmen are well aware that the transition between Reed and the new town manager will not be seamless.

“Realistically, there’s going to be a month or a month-and-a-half gap before the new town manager can begin,” he said.

That shouldn’t be a problem, Buck maintained. Reed has “left us in good shape,” and the board has every confidence that the town office staff can “handle it in the short term.”

Reed, who was town manager in Bar Harbor from 1986 to the spring of 2014, became Tremont’s interim town manager in June 2014, replacing Carl Young. In April 2015, he was named town manager, signing a two-year contract. His contract was renewed for another two years in April of this year.

Reed wrote in his resignation letter that he was giving three months notice to give selectmen “time to search for my replacement and to effect an orderly transition.”