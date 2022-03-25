Town leasing sidewalk tractor for $154K 

MOUNT DESERT — The Select Board on Monday authorized Public Works Director Tony Smith to lease a new sidewalk tractor with accessories including a snowblower, plow blade, drop sander and broom for $153,900. Smith said the capital improvement plan called for the existing tractor, which is 10 years old, to be replaced this year.

“We have had a number of problems over the last few years with the tractor,” he said.

The Select Board approved his recommendation to enter into a lease “with a 5-year term and a fixed 3.09 percent interest rate resulting in an annual payment of approximately $32,682.”

At the end of five years, the town can purchase the equipment for $1. Smith said he would try to sell the old sidewalk tractor.