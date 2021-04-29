Town hires new finance director

MOUNT DESERT — Jake Wright, who has several years of experience with an accounting and auditing firm in Houston, Texas, has been appointed the town’s finance director and treasurer, effective May 17, at an annual salary of $82,263.

The Board of Selectmen made the appointment April 20 on the recommendation of Town Manger Durlin Lunt.

Wright succeeds Kathi Mahar, who served as treasurer for nine years prior to her retirement March 30. She agreed to continue working part-time until her successor was hired and settled into the job.

Wright has worked as an auditor with the accounting and auditing firm of McCall Gibson Swedlund Barfoot since August 2018.

He also has served as one of five directors of the Fort Bend County Municipal Utility District in the Houston metropolitan area since January 2020. He said the utility district had more than $850 million in assessed value, more than $100 million in total government assets and more than $12 million in total governmental revenue in the last fiscal year.

“I believe that my years of audit experience in the governmental sector and my time as a director on the board of a large, growing utility district have prepared me meet the challenges that this role [in Mount Desert] may present,” Wright wrote in his letter of application for the job.

On a personal note, he said, “I fell in love with Maine the first time my wife and I visited her parents in Hancock, and we have been looking to move there for some time now.”

Wright has a bachelor’s degree in business administration/accounting from Texas State University. He is set to receive a bachelor’s degree in business administration/finance from the University of Houston in May.

Also in May, he will be eligible to take the exam to become a certified public accountant.