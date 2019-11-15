Town has bright idea

BAR HARBOR — The town is converting its streetlights to LED bulbs at a cost of $370,000, according to a press release.

The LED project will be paid for over three years by a capital lease arrangement paid for by revenue from the new paid and permit parking program.

Lights located in the town’s parking lots and public parks, and the decorative lights on Main Street, will all be converted to LED bulbs.

The project was approved by the Town Council in June. The council approved purchasing the old lights at the tops of the poles from Emera, and then choosing the types of LEDs for the different light locations.

According to the government Energy Star website, LED bulbs are about 90 percent more efficient than incandescent bulbs.

Town officials anticipate the change will save over 60 percent on the current annual streetlight operating cost of $70,000.