MOUNT DESERT — The annual municipal election, which was originally scheduled for May 4, will be held July 14, along with Maine’s statewide primary election. The Board of Selectmen made that decision Monday on the recommendation of the town manager. Up for election locally will be seats on the Board of Selectmen, the school committee and the high school trustees board.

The open floor town meeting, originally set for May 5, has not yet been rescheduled.