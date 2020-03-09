Town earns OSHA praise

MOUNT DESERT — The town aced a big pop quiz last week.

A Maine Department of Labor inspector made unannounced visits to the town’s police, fire and public works facilities to check for compliance with OSHA safety regulations.

“Not only were we violation free, but the praise for your efforts was so effusive that we are encouraged to apply for the Safety and Health Award for Public Employers (SHAPE),” Town Manager Durlin Lunt said in a memo to Fire Chief Mike Bender, Police Chief Jim Willis and Public Works Superintendent Ben Jacobs.

He said the award would recognize “the splendid work that you and your employees perform every day” and would “reward the community with a reduction in Workers’ Compensation [premiums] of up to three percent if all three departments that were inspected are awarded SHAPE recognition.”

The town also would be exempt from scheduled OSHA inspections for as long as its SHAPE certification remains valid.

Lunt said the OSHA inspector, Claudia Garland-Picard, singled out the town’s highway garage for special praise because of the “cleanliness and organization of the facility.”

“She said she had never seen a highway garage maintained in such pristine condition,” Lunt said. “Upon leaving, she remarked that we have a great community, but I believe that we already knew as much.”