Town declares Public Health Emergency  

CRANBERRY ISLES — A public health emergency has been declared beginning March 17 to April 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cranberry Isles Board of Selectmen listed several directives to adhere to during this period of time.

Contractors commuting to Cranberry Isles for work must remain on their jobsites and maintain proper social distancing from residents at all times, which means limiting interactions with island residents as much as possible.

Any year-round residents returning from traveling excursions, as well as summer residents returning to the islands, are required to self-quarantine for two weeks and be fever-free for at least three days.

All residents and visitors are advised to follow current recommendations from the U.S. Center for Disease Control by limiting public gatherings and observing proper social distance.

Unnecessary off island travel is strongly discouraged for residents.

Cari Alley, who is the health officer for the town of Cranberry Isles, will be providing public information and assistance through a variety of means as is warranted. She is also authorized as the local health officer.

A follow-up meeting of the Board of Selectmen is scheduled for Friday, March 20, at 10 a.m. at the Town Office to further assess the situation as it evolves.