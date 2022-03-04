Town Council to return to in-person meetings 

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Town Council voted unanimously to return to in-person meetings and encouraged other town boards and committees to do the same.

The move comes following discussions between the town manager and Mount Desert Island Hospital officials and is based on declining levels of COVID-19 in the community. Hospital President and CEO Chrissy Maguire asked the council to go remote in late-January when the hospital was managing record cases of the virus after the holiday season.

While meetings will move back to in-person, masks will still be required, and meetings participants will be asked to remain physically distant.

The council next meets at 7 p.m. on March 15 in council chambers.