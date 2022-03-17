Town Council approves $44 million bond for sewer, water repairs 

BAR HARBOR — Described by one council member as inaction coming home to roost, the Bar Harbor Town Council was presented with a bond request of nearly $44 million to address urgent projects and deferred maintenance.

The bond, which was approved after lengthy discussion, will provide approximately $30 million for sewer upgrades, $5.5 million for water projects and roughly $8 million for needed companion projects that make sense to complete at the same time as the infrastructure upgrades.

At the core of the request is the need to make improvements that address the town’s continual issues with its combined sewer overflow system. Bar Harbor is licensed by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection to operate a combined sewer overflow, which, when the system reaches capacity, discharges directly into Frenchman Bay. The town monitors the discharge and reports back to the state. Capacity levels are typically reached when stormwater infiltrates the aging system.

Public Works Director Bethany Leavitt said the town was becoming dangerously close to being fined by the state for violations of its license and that she is being urged by the DEP to address the situation.

Council member Gary Friedmann expressed shock at the price tag and tried to remove items from the project list to bring the overall total down but was not supported by any of the other members.

Leavitt said she understood it was a lot to deal with at once, but it is only about half of the needed repairs. It is enough to keep the town in compliance with its state licensing, she said.

Council member Matt Hochmann said that while the sticker price was high, the amount should not come as a surprise. He said that former Town Manager Cornell Knight outlined years ago the need for roughly $100 million worth of upgrades.

The repayment of the bond would cause a steep rise to water and sewer bills. It was estimated by the town’s finance officer that the sewer rate would double and the water rate would rise by about 20 percent. Those cost increases would not take effect until 2023, and council members said they would look for ways either to reduce overall borrowing or to help mitigate the rising costs for residents.