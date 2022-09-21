Town clerk recognized for excellence

SOUTHWEST HARBOR —Town Clerk Jennifer LaHaye was named Rookie of the Year by the Maine Town and City Clerks Association this week.

The Rookie of the Year award is given in recognition of a new clerk who has done an excellent job in a community. It is aimed at commending clerks who may have resolved a difficult problem, who have provided strong leadership during a crisis or who have brought new vitality and professionalism to a community.

LaHaye was hired as the Southwest Harbor deputy town clerk in April of 2021. She was promoted to town clerk just a few months later.

Southwest Harbor Town Manager Marilyn Lowell said LaHaye’s abilities to show empathy, patience and eagerness and to treat everyone with respect and dignity have made her a great fit for the position.

“I love helping people, and I love being able to help the people in this town,” said LaHaye, who grew up in Southwest Harbor.

Prior to her service at the town office, LaHaye received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and psychology. She has worked as a parking enforcement officer and a dispatcher for the Southwest Harbor Police Department. For eight and a half years, she was a social worker for the Hancock County Department of Health and Human Services.

For the greater part of her life, LaHaye has also been a member of the Southwest Harbor Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Tom Chisolm appointed her to the rank of lieutenant after she completed the required courses at the Hancock County Fire Academy. LaHaye has decided to step back to a more part-time position so she can raise her young family.

“I’ve only been doing [the town clerk job] for a short time so I was pretty surprised, and it was really cool to hear nice things about me,” LaHaye said after receiving the award.