Town board endorses plan for skating rink 

MOUNT DESERT — The Select Board on Monday endorsed the idea of installing a removable ice-skating rink on top of the tennis courts at the Northeast Harbor Marina.

A group of residents plans to solicit private donations to buy the materials for the skating rink. The materials will then be donated to the town. The town’s nonprofit Community Development Corporation will hold the funds until they are needed.

Northeast Harbor resident and business owner Erika Wibby Mitchell, who had the idea for a town skating rink, told the Select Board Monday, “We have a pretty great list of volunteers who are willing to come and resurface the ice and shovel snow and put it up and take it down.”

She said her group hopes to raise enough money to buy the materials for the skating rink and to install it and have it open this winter.

Select Board member Rick Mooers said of the skating rink, “The city of Westbrook has had one since I was a little kid. You’ll be surprised at the number of kids who will have a great time.”

Select Board member Wendy Littlefield said a centrally located skating rink could be a community gathering place, especially for kids.

“This is what we want,” she said. “I think the concept is amazing.”