Town asks workers, employers to take housing survey 

BAR HARBOR — The town has launched two housing surveys: one for workers and one for employers.

“In an effort to help foster the development of diverse and affordable housing options for workers in the community, the Town of Bar Harbor wants to hear from the community,” Planning Director Michele Gagnon wrote in a press release.

One of Bar Harbor’s biggest challenges is the lack of affordable year-round housing. The 2018 Island Housing Trust Housing Needs Analysis and Assessment found increasing housing prices despite trailing wages and a shrinking year-round housing stock, all making it difficult for employers to attract and retain workers.

Geared toward area residents who may work or want to work in Bar Harbor but who are held back by a lack of housing, the surveys are part of a data collection drive to inform town officials about barriers employees face so that they may better direct future housing decision-making.

The housing survey for area workers asks about current situations, what housing preferences people have and what conditions would make it viable to live in Bar Harbor. Since many travel well beyond a 30-minute commute, anyone can participate in the survey, but the town is looking especially to hear from those living in Hancock and western Washington counties.

The housing survey for employers asks for input from Bar Harbor-based employers about current employment type (year-round or seasonal), salary range, current housing ownership and estimates of housing needs.

“The results of the survey will provide guidance on how much housing needs to be developed now and in the future, and what forms it should take,” Gagnon wrote.

The surveys can be accessed online at https://polco.us/n/res/profile/bar-harbor-me. To get a paper copy, call (207) 288-3329, email [email protected] or stop by the Municipal Building in Bar Harbor at 93 Cottage St. Paper copies can be returned by mail or in person.

The last day to return the survey is Friday, Nov. 11.