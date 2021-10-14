Tourist season unofficially ends 

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Visitors will still be coming to Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park over the next weeks and months, but three milestones this week and next mark the unofficial end of the 2021 tourist season.

Two of those came on the same day: Monday was both Indigenous People’s Day and the last day of Island Explorer bus service for this year. Next Tuesday, Oct. 19, is the last day reservations will be required for driving private vehicles up Cadillac Mountain.

Many of Acadia’s ranger programs are no longer being offered, and the National Park Service’s Islesford Historical Museum has closed for the season.

Acadia is already posting fall and winter safety messages on its Facebook page, including reminders for hikers, such as:

“Darkness is already falling much earlier each day. Conditions at higher elevations and along shorelines can quickly turn unexpectedly slick. Trails that are steep and challenging in summer tend to be ill-advised in fall and winter. Instead, consider exploring Ship Harbor, Ocean Path and available carriage roads.”

The park’s Hulls Cove Visitor Center will be open through Oct. 31. After that, Acadia staff will be at the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce information center at the corner of Main and Cottage streets every day except holidays to provide visitor information and answer questions about the park.