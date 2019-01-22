Wednesday - Jan 23, 2019
There’s gold in that thar net or, with elvers selling for as much as $3,000 per pound last spring, at least enough of the tiny juvenile eels to buy an ounce or so of the precious metal. This fishing season, elver dealers will likely face stricter rules on how they operate. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Tougher rules for elver dealers

January 22, 2019 by on News, Waterfront

ELLSWORTH — Maine’s elver dealers will likely face stricter rules on where and how they do business when the 2019 fishing season gets underway next month.

The fishing season for elvers opens March 22 and usually extends through June 7.

Last year, though, the state closed the season two weeks early, on May 24. As a result of the early closure, elver landings were nearly 500 pounds lower than the legal quota of 9,688 pounds.

The early shutdown was imposed by people Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher because of a spate of illegal, unrecorded sales by people Keliher described as “some very greedy fishermen who didn’t think $3,000 a pound was enough money.”

Next week, DMR will hold two public hearings on some proposed rules that will make it much tougher for dealers, and harvesters, to evade sales controls.

The first rule would make it illegal for more than one licensed elver dealer to do business in the same “fixed premises,” usually a barn, garage or other building. A second new rule would require anyone planning to send elvers out of state — as of now virtually all elvers landed in Maine are exported to the Far East — to give the Marine Patrol at least two days advance notice of a shipment. A Marine Patrol officer would then have to inspect, weigh and seal each package of elvers before it was shipped. Any seal that showed evidence of tampering would be prima facie evidence of an illegal shipment that could be confiscated by the state.

The proposed regulation also makes explicit the requirements that harvesters and dealers must not only possess individual DMR-issued magnetic “swipe cards,” but that they actually use them to record each purchase transaction and that dealers must provide all of the information required by DMR’s electronic reporting system.

The first hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday Jan. 28 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer. A second hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 29 at DMR headquarters in Augusta. If a “snow date” for the hearing is required it will be 5 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 30 at DMR headquarters.

 

Stephen Rappaport

Stephen Rappaport

Waterfront Editor at The Ellsworth American
Stephen Rappaport has lived in Maine for nearly 30 years. A lifelong sailor, he spends as much time as possible messing about in boats. srappaport@ellsworthamerican.com
Stephen Rappaport

Latest posts by Stephen Rappaport (see all)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *