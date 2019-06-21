ELLSWORTH — The Downeast Scenic Railroad’s Touch a Train Day will be held at the Washington Junction railroad yard on Saturday, June 22, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

“We will have our passenger train and a freight train on display. You can tour the engine, the coaches and the caboose. Kids of all ages are invited to sit in the Engineers seat behind the throttle of our locomotive,” organizers said.

Maintenance equipment used to repair and replace rails and ties will also be on display. Engineers, conductors and the railroad volunteers will be on hand to guide people through the displays and answer questions. There will also be free rides through the rail yard in a caboose. The New England Steam Corporation will display the bell from Maine Central steam locomotive #470. The group is restoring the steam engine currently located Washington Junction railroad yard.

Contact 356-7766.