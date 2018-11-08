Torn hose sank boat

CRANBERRY ISLES — Lobsterman Cory Alley’s boat, Under Pressure, sank on its mooring here in the early morning hours of Oct. 24 because of chafing; gear that rubbed a hole in the hose that brings in ocean water to cool the motor, Alley said Tuesday.

The motor and all of the boat’s electronics and wiring are being replaced at Abel’s Boat Yard on Somes Sound. Alley said he hopes to be back on the water in two or three weeks.

Meanwhile, donations to the GoFundMe campaign, launched a few hours after the boat sank to help Alley and his family, totaled $29,385 as of Wednesday morning.