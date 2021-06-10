Tobacco-free policy adopted in Mount Desert

MOUNT DESERT — A policy prohibiting the use of tobacco products on town property was adopted unanimously by the Board of Selectmen on Monday.

The policy applies to everyone, including those attending public events, at the Village Green at the Northeast Harbor Marina, the Seal Harbor Village Green, Seal Harbor Beach, Suminsby Park, Pond’s End and Otter Creek Playground.

In addition to tobacco products, the policy prohibits the use of “any product intended to mimic tobacco, containing tobacco flavoring or delivering nicotine including…e-cigarettes, e-cigars, e-hookahs [and] vape pens.”

Some version of the policy, which was proposed by Healthy Acadia, has been adopted by several towns in the area.