Thursday - Jun 10, 2021
Seal Harbor Beach. The base historic image is from the beach looking east toward Ox Hill. It is courtesy of the Penobscot Marine Museum. IMAGE CREATED BY TONY PALUMBO

Tobacco-free policy adopted in Mount Desert

June 10, 2021 by on News

MOUNT DESERT — A policy prohibiting the use of tobacco products on town property was adopted unanimously by the Board of Selectmen on Monday. 

The policy applies to everyone, including those attending public events, at the Village Green at the Northeast Harbor Marina, the Seal Harbor Village Green, Seal Harbor Beach, Suminsby Park, Pond’s End and Otter Creek Playground. 

In addition to tobacco products, the policy prohibits the use of “any product intended to mimic tobacco, containing tobacco flavoring or delivering nicotine including…e-cigarettes, e-cigars, e-hookahs [and] vape pens.” 

Some version of the policy, which was proposed by Healthy Acadia, has been adopted by several towns in the area. 

 

Dick Broom

Dick Broom

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]