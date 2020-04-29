To-go cocktails become a reality in Maine

BAR HARBOR — On Monday, the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages issued an update to its March restriction about to-go beverages, leaving the door open for restaurants to offer another option to takeout diners: cocktails.

Restaurants can now mix their signature spirits-based cocktails and serve them to go, providing they follow a series of rules: that the containers are tamper proof and clearly labeled, and that the establishment provides prior notice to the state and its assigned liquor licensing inspector before starting such sales.

Here is the fine print: