To-go cocktails become a reality in Maine

BAR HARBOR — On Monday, the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages issued an update to its March restriction about to-go beverages, leaving the door open for restaurants to offer another option to takeout diners: cocktails.
Restaurants can now mix their signature spirits-based cocktails and serve them to go, providing they follow a series of rules: that the containers are tamper proof and clearly labeled, and that the establishment provides prior notice to the state and its assigned liquor licensing inspector before starting such sales.
Here is the fine print:
- Cocktails must be accompanied by a food order and a sales receipt with a time stamp that indicates the time of purchase.
- Cocktails must be batched for immediate use or created individually as needed to fill a customer order
- A container of cocktails must not exceed 4.5 ounces of spirits
- Cocktails must be in atamper-evident containersprovided by the licensees using one of the following processes: crown-capped glass bottles; screw tops like a water bottle cap that break apart when opened; or vacuum- and heat-sealed pouches.
- The container must have a label affixed that contains the following: name of establishment with date and time of production; and the contents of the cocktail including the proof the spirits used to create.
- Licensees must only create “cocktails to go” for their own establishment.
- Licensee opting to add to-go cocktails must send an email to[email protected].gov and to the licensee’s assigned liquor licensing inspector to provide notification that the licensee is conducting “cocktails to go” activities.