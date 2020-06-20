To 72 great, local sixth graders (and their aspirations): 

Maine College Circle recognizes that the last few months have been full of challenges, but you all did such a great job on your 2020 MDI Future of Eastern Maine College Aspirations Scholarship applications that we just couldn’t choose a few of you. So, we decided to recognize all of you for your great effort and aspirations, and to award all of you a smaller MDI Future of Eastern Maine scholarship. Every single one of your essays exceeded our expectations. Each one of you expressed genuine hopes and dreams — embedded in your clear expression of aspirations.

We don’t award these scholarships to be nice, or because we have too much money. We do this because we believe that you can help build a brighter future for our communities, our state, or country and our world. The efforts and aspirations of your entire group are great cause for celebration for MDI and Trenton.

Your favorite words were “defenestrate,” “discombobulate,” “eh,” and “trust.”

Your colleges were SpaTech, MIT, SUNY-Delhi, DigiPen, UCF, BC, UCLA, MECA, App State, Stanford, UMaine, COA, MMA, RISD, Harvey Mudd, Juilliard, Embry Riddle, Husson, Yale and many more.

You aspire to build carbon negative automobiles, to save our oceans, to stop war, to help us reach the moon, to make mod packs like Yeet, to be a blacksmith, an insect zookeeper, a teacher, a baker, a marine biologist, a theoretical physicist, an epidemiologist and a future star of the Red Sox.

You wanted Albert Einstein and Tacko Fall and Pumba and Jacksepticeye and Septimus Heap for your college roommate.

You can redeem your scholarship at any point – when you enroll in college, when you are exploring college options, or you can redeem it starting tomorrow for a resource or educational program that can help you pursue your aspirations. You just need to contact Bob Stuart at Maine College Circle.

Congratulations from the MDI Future of Eastern Maine program supporters and scholarship funders and those of us who read your great essays. They include: Machias Savings Bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, First National Bank, Dead River Company, The Jackson Laboratory, The Jesup Memorial Library, The Swan Agency, Julie Vittum, Jack Frost, Ruth Eveland, Carolyn Todd, Lisa Morrissette, Hook Wheeler, Erica Brooks, Julie Meltzer, Bayard Brokaw, Anne Dalton, Kristin Blanchette, Nick Turner, CJ Moody, Nancy Eddy, Carol Rosinski, Linda Fuller, Vicky Stoneman, Michaela Marden and Bob Stuart of Maine College Circle.

Congratulations to the recipients:

Conners Emerson School

Melanie Alley-Nicholls

Audrey Austin

Geoffrey Beane

Willa Bond

Kelly Bremer

Mabel Bureau

Kayden Cote

Annabel Curry

Ruby DeMuro

Takoda Dionne

Porter Graham

Holden Hansen

Davin Lyman

Kieren Murphy

Rowan Preston-Schreck

Alessandro Robledo

Klarissa Robledo

Fred Sebelin

Peighton Skeate

Charlotte Stanley

Colin Sullivan

Bodie Tapley

Max Webster

Aiden Wisniewski

Sawyer Worcester

Angela Zhang

Mount Desert Elementary School

Svante Anastasia

Ira Boatright

Hayden Brophy

Graham Carter

Joseph Cistone

Sebastien Cullen

Phoebe Dunbar

Cameron Graham

Spencer Grierson

Seneca Haney

William Homer

Cole Lessard

Tyson Long

Rowan Miller

Autumn Moody

Lillian Norwood

Sydney Oczkowski

Nate Olson

Alex Roos

Finley Rushing

Cecelia Whitehead

Pemetic School

Jayden Cata

Alexander Donahue

Emma Gosselin

Benjamin Ingram

Eli Inman

Abbie Johnston

Edmund Kelly

Sophia Lanpher

Mason Lapointe

Cora Lester

Bos Lisy

Stanislaus Mays

Alanna Murphy

Kelsea Noyes

Lylah Wagstaff

Tremont Consolidated School

Lolietta Ellis

Olivia Fonseca

Meadow Gilley

Allibeth Horner

Isaiah Rhiel

Pixie Urquhart-Asbury

Trenton Elementary School

Willa Dow

Lily Guess

Maddie Marks

Aerie Yin