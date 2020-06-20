To 72 great, local sixth graders (and their aspirations): 

Maine College Circle recognizes that the last few months have been full of challenges, but you all did such a great job on your 2020 MDI Future of Eastern Maine College Aspirations Scholarship applications that we just couldn’t choose a few of you. So, we decided to recognize all of you for your great effort and aspirations, and to award all of you a smaller MDI Future of Eastern Maine scholarship. Every single one of your essays exceeded our expectations. Each one of you expressed genuine hopes and dreams — embedded in your clear expression of aspirations.
We don’t award these scholarships to be nice, or because we have too much money. We do this because we believe that you can help build a brighter future for our communities, our state, or country and our world. The efforts and aspirations of your entire group are great cause for celebration for MDI and Trenton.
Your favorite words were “defenestrate,” “discombobulate,” “eh,” and “trust.”
Your colleges were SpaTech, MIT, SUNY-Delhi, DigiPen, UCF, BC, UCLA, MECA, App State, Stanford, UMaine, COA, MMA, RISD, Harvey Mudd, Juilliard, Embry Riddle, Husson, Yale and many more.
You aspire to build carbon negative automobiles, to save our oceans, to stop war, to help us reach the moon, to make mod packs like Yeet, to be a blacksmith, an insect zookeeper, a teacher, a baker, a marine biologist, a theoretical physicist, an epidemiologist and a future star of the Red Sox.
You wanted Albert Einstein and Tacko Fall and Pumba and Jacksepticeye and Septimus Heap for your college roommate.
You can redeem your scholarship at any point – when you enroll in college, when you are exploring college options, or you can redeem it starting tomorrow for a resource or educational program that can help you pursue your aspirations. You just need to contact Bob Stuart at Maine College Circle.
Congratulations from the MDI Future of Eastern Maine program supporters and scholarship funders and those of us who read your great essays. They include: Machias Savings Bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, First National Bank, Dead River Company, The Jackson Laboratory, The Jesup Memorial Library, The Swan Agency, Julie Vittum, Jack Frost, Ruth Eveland, Carolyn Todd, Lisa Morrissette, Hook Wheeler, Erica Brooks, Julie Meltzer, Bayard Brokaw, Anne Dalton, Kristin Blanchette, Nick Turner, CJ Moody, Nancy Eddy, Carol Rosinski, Linda Fuller, Vicky Stoneman, Michaela Marden and Bob Stuart of Maine College Circle.
Congratulations to the recipients:
Conners Emerson School
Melanie Alley-Nicholls
Audrey Austin
Geoffrey Beane
Willa Bond
Kelly Bremer
Mabel Bureau
Kayden Cote
Annabel Curry
Ruby DeMuro
Takoda Dionne
Porter Graham
Holden Hansen
Davin Lyman
Kieren Murphy
Rowan Preston-Schreck
Alessandro Robledo
Klarissa Robledo
Fred Sebelin
Peighton Skeate
Charlotte Stanley
Colin Sullivan
Bodie Tapley
Max Webster
Aiden Wisniewski
Sawyer Worcester
Angela Zhang
Mount Desert Elementary School
Svante Anastasia
Ira Boatright
Hayden Brophy
Graham Carter
Joseph Cistone
Sebastien Cullen
Phoebe Dunbar
Cameron Graham
Spencer Grierson
Seneca Haney
William Homer
Cole Lessard
Tyson Long
Rowan Miller
Autumn Moody
Lillian Norwood
Sydney Oczkowski
Nate Olson
Alex Roos
Finley Rushing
Cecelia Whitehead
Pemetic School
Jayden Cata
Alexander Donahue
Emma Gosselin
Benjamin Ingram
Eli Inman
Abbie Johnston
Edmund Kelly
Sophia Lanpher
Mason Lapointe
Cora Lester
Bos Lisy
Stanislaus Mays
Alanna Murphy
Kelsea Noyes
Lylah Wagstaff
Tremont Consolidated School
Lolietta Ellis
Olivia Fonseca
Meadow Gilley
Allibeth Horner
Isaiah Rhiel
Pixie Urquhart-Asbury
Trenton Elementary School
Willa Dow
Lily Guess
Maddie Marks
Aerie Yin
