Tips to prevent fire while cooking

June 8, 2020 on News

 

  • Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave the kitchen, even for a short time, turn off the stove. 
  • If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking. 
  • You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy. 
  • Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool. 
  • Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.  

 