BAR HARBOR—The CLYNK bottle redemption inside the Bar Harbor Hannaford asks that you hold full bags of bottles and cans for three days prior to redemption. “To signal you have done this tie a bright piece of ribbon/string/anything to the handle of your bag,” notes an update on the Hannaford website. “Never fear – we will process your bag with or without the 3 Day OK tie. But when we see the tie our employees will know they can breathe a little easier.”