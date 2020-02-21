Tickets for ferry to Nova Scotia, beginning late June, go on sale

BAR HARBOR — The ferry company planning to resume service between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, announced today tickets are on sale for 2020 trips and the first sailing is set for June 26. That’s about a year later than the originally planned start date for the service.

Bay Ferries took reservations for trips in 2019, but the start date was moved back several times due to delays in the construction and permitting process for the ferry terminal facility, which the ferry company leases from the town of Bar Harbor. In mid-July, Bay Ferries stopped taking reservations for 2019 and offered refunds.

The ramp that will be used for vehicles to enter and exit the ferry was moved from Portland last summer. The Cat made a brief visit to test the fit and town officials were invited aboard.

But work on the shore side of the terminal facility is still in progress. The redesign and reconstruction of the facility “has been challenging due to the limited land and building footprint available,” Bay Ferries representatives said in a statement.