MOUNT DESERT — Chuck Lubelczyk and Susan Elias, researchers with the Vector-Borne Disease Laboratory at Maine Medical Center, will discuss recent research about mosquitoes and ticks Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Somes-Meynell Wildlife Sanctuary.

The will address the latest findings on species diversity, disease prevalence and movement patterns of mosquitoes and ticks around the state and on MDI.

Contact somesmeynell@gmail.com to reserve a spot as space is limited.