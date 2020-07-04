Thuya, Rockefeller gardens set to open

MOUNT DESERT — Starting July 8, Thuya Garden in Northeast Harbor will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 2:30–5:30 p.m.

Admittance will be on a first-come basis, with a limit of 35 people in the garden at a time. There is no admittance fee, but donations may be made at the gate. Thuya Lodge will remain closed for the season.

The Land and Garden Preserve owns and maintains Thuya Garden, as well as the nearby Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden and Asticou Azalea Garden.

The Rockefeller Garden is scheduled to be open to the public on Thursdays and Saturdays from July 30 through Sept. 5. There will be two visiting sessions each day from 1-3 p.m. and 2-4 p.m., with a maximum of 30 visitors for each session. Reservations are required and may be made online starting July 4.

“Due to the financial impact of the pandemic on so many people who love this garden, the preserve will not charge a ticket fee this season,” the Land and Garden Preserve said in its latest online newsletter.

Members of the Land and Garden Preserve will be able to visit the Rockefeller Garden on Fridays and Sundays from July 31 through Sept. 6.

The Asticou Azalea Garden is now open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the number of visitors limited to 25 at a time. There is no admittance charge, but donations are accepted at the gate.