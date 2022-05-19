Three towns to share EV chargers grant 

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The towns of Bar Harbor, Mount Desert and Tremont will share a state grant of $91,722 to buy and install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and to promote public engagement in climate change initiatives.

The Community Action Grant was awarded by the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future.

In the grant application submitted in March, the three towns said they would like to spend $66,000 on EV chargers, $2,385 on EV outreach, $18,697 on a climate ambassadors program, $13,050 on climate action plan outreach and $3,825 on decarbonizing buildings outreach for a total of $103,975. That is $12,253 less than the grant amount.

Bar Harbor Town Manager Kevin Sutherland said Monday that the three towns haven’t decided how much each will get for which initiatives.

“We have not met to discuss how we are going to implement all of this work,” he said.

He said that if voters at the Bar Harbor town meeting next month approve the creation of a sustainability coordinator position, then he would look to whoever he hires to help administer the projects.